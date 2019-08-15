Mostly Dry Today, Storms Fire Tonight

SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 04:56 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 04:56 AM CDT

THURSDAY: Starting off mostly sunny with increasing clouds during the day. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms will increase in coverage from west to east through the late evening and overnight hours. Some storms could contain strong wind gusts up to 60 mph. Thunderstorm activity could continue through the morning hours Friday leading to a wet commute to school and work. 

EXTENDED: The active weather pattern continues Friday and into Saturday. While not a total washout,  several waves of rain and storms are possible through the weekend. Each storm chance brings the potential for a strong thunderstorm or two.  Temperatures will remain fairly warm through the weekend as well.

  • Rounds of storms, heavy rain possible late this week

