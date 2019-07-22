Mother nature gives us a breather this week
THIS AFTERNOON: Skies have cleared across the area after morning rainfall. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s with lots of sunshine.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain. We'll cool off to near 60 degrees for an overnight low.
EXTENDED: The beautiful weather makes a return Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week. We'll be tracking slowly warming temperatures into the weekend, but there aren't any signals of a major heatwave like last week. We'll be in the upper 80s and low 90s by Saturday and Sunday.