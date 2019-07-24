Mother Nature is spoiling us this week
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, a touch warmer. Highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a low dropping into the low 60s.
EXTENDED: Low humidity sticks around with northwest upper-level flow through Thursday before we see a pattern shift. Winds swing back southwest, allowing warmer air to move back into Mid-Missouri late in the week and bringing temperatures back to near normal for this time in July. We're keeping our eyes on an upper-level disturbance that will move in late Thursday into Friday. It doesn't look like much more than cloud cover for Friday morning, but we'll be tracking it over the next day. The weekend is seasonably warm with increased humidity, but still not nearly as hot as last week's heatwave. We don't see our next real chance of rain or storms until early Monday in the form of another front.