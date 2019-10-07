Mother Nature trying to make up for a dreary weekend

Saying goodbye to the gloomy weather today

MONDAY: We'll finally start to dry out heading into the workweek. High pressure at the surface will be pushing back into the area which will help settle things down along with bringing the return of sunshine as highs top out in the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT: That quiet weather sticks around tonight with mostly clear skies as temperatures plummet into the middle 40s.

EXTENDED: Things will stay tranquil through Wednesday, with afternoon highs visiting the low 70s with sunshine easy to come by. We're going to be tracking a strong cold front later this week that looks to approach the viewing area around Thursday. This looks like it will bring shower and thunderstorm chances back to Mid-Missouri along with some of the coldest air we've seen since the Spring. Showers and storms look to be on and off from Thursday through Friday, with overnight lows in the upper 30s possible toward the end of the week.