Moving the rain out later this morning

An Update on Weekend Rain Chances

FRIDAY: Showers will be on the decrease heading into this morning. We should start to dry out, area-wide, by midday and that should carry us into this evening. Afternoon highs only make it into the low 50s with stubborn cloud cover holding us back.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies stick around and lows fall to near 40 degrees once again.

EXTENDED: Rain chances move back in Saturday morning and look to stick with us through the afternoon as a low pressure system moves to our east. This rain looks to be a bit more widespread and a little heavier, with rainfall amounts higher in our eastern counties. It moves out by Sunday, leaving us with some nice Fall weather to close the weekend on. Highs on Sunday look to top out in the low 60s, but don't get used to it. We're tracking the coldest air of the season so far moving in next week. Highs look to top out in the upper 40s and low 50s through Tuesday, but overnight lows will cool to near freezing Monday night and in the 20s to start the day Wednesday and Thursday. We're also tracking a couple of disturbances moving through that look to bring rain and depending on timing, a few wet snowflakes Monday night and again toward the middle of the week. Stay with ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather as we fine tune the forecast over the next few days.