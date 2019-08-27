Nice weather moving in throughout the day
TUESDAY: Beautiful afternoon in store with cooler highs in the lower 80s and humidity decreasing throughout the day.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows dipping into the upper 50s to near 60.
EXTENDED: High pressure to our north settles in for most of the work week, keeping tranquil conditions across Mid-Missouri with cooler temperatures settling in. Highs remain below average in the lower 80s all week. Heading toward Friday and the weekend, showers and storms return with the heaviest rain Friday night into Saturday morning as another cold front slides in. Things look to clear up enough this weekend to be able to enjoy the cooler, drier weather behind the front for Labor Day Weekend.