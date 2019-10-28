No surprises... week-long advertised cold is on the way

THIS AFTERNOON: Patchy drizzle is possible this afternoon, but heavier, widespread rain showers arrive after dark tonight. That system will move pretty quickly and leave us dry a little after midnight tonight. Lows will be cold in the mid 30s. A few wet snowflakes can't be ruled out for our northern counties, but impacts are not expected.

TUESDAY: We'll see a chance for a bit of sunshine throughout the morning, but heavy cloud cover will take over throughout the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 40s. Another round of rain will arrive late in the evening, close to midnight.

EXTENDED: Rainfall will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, leading to steady rain showers throughout the day. Rainfall rates won't be too terribly heavy, so we'll likely only add up to 0.5"-0.75" of rain. Some rumbles of thunder are also possible. As cold air wraps into the system, it's possible that we'll see a transition to snow showers throughout the morning and early afternoon on Thursday. No accumulation is expected at this time. One thing is for certain, Halloween looks very cold, breezy and there could be flurries throughout the afternoon/evening.