One last nice day tomorrow, then a taste of winter arrives

TONIGHT: Rain will taper off before midnight. Expect another chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

SUNDAY: A few clouds are possible in the morning, but sunshine will dominate most of the day with high temperatures in the low 60s. Get out and enjoy it while you can, big changes are on the

EXTENDED: A strong cold front is expected to arrive during the day Monday bringing an increase in clouds and a chance at afternoon rain showers which could end with a few wet snowflakes Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday both look to stay chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Another strong storm system looks to approach the region Wednesday, which could once again end with a few wet snowflakes Wednesday night into Thursday. Strong gusty winds, along with falling temperatures are likely on Halloween, so with temperatures in 30s for most of the day, it will likely feel like the 20s, especially as kids are headed out to trick or treat. This year, sadly, looks like some of the worst kind of weather to get out and about in. Keep that in mind this week, heavy coats may need to accompany any costumes.