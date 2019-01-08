One more unseasonable warm day ahead, before a more significant cool down

TUESDAY: It won't be as warm but we'll still be above average as temperatures climb into the upper 40s to near 50. We'll have abundant sunshine and a windy day with northwesterly winds at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Northwesterly winds will allow a secondary surge of colder air as temperatures drop to where they should be for this time of year, back into the upper 20s. Wind chills in the morning will be in the mid teens-- grab that coat!

EXTENDED: Highs will only reach the upper 30s to near 40 Wednesday, dropping to the low to mid 20s Wednesday night. We'll stay in the upper 30s again for Thursday. This week looks mostly dry, but a surface low could bring some moisture into our area as it lifts from the south, giving us another chance at a rain & snow mix by Friday. The track of the low is still uncertain, but if it continues to trend north we can expect a wintry mix as we head into the weekend with possibly light snow accumulation Friday night into Saturday afternoon.

