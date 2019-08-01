SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Parts of mid-Missouri drying out after Wednesday night rains

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 04:55 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:14 AM CDT

 

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and storms along Highway 65 near Sedalia. Areas east stay mainly dry and partly cloudy. Highs range from the low to mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Morning showers and storms along Highway 65. Some rain may make it as far east as Highway 63, but similar to Thursday many of us will stay on the dry side. Temps top out in the mid 80s.

EXTENDED: The pattern driving the rain and storms will continue across western Missouri through Saturday. Another weak disturbance looks to push through central Mid-MO Saturday which could bring a better chance at a spotty shower or two to the area. Not expecting a washout at this point. Sunday looks drier with warming temperatures. Expect low to mid 80s this weekend.

  • Pleasant weather continues into the weekend

