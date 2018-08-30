Periods of showers and storms through the weekend

THURSDAY: The day will start off dry in most areas but areas near HWY 65 could see some rain moving in from the west by 8 AM. Showers & t-storms are possible in the morning mainly in our southwestern counties with a lower chance farther north and east. As the storm system continues to make it's way east it will begin to fizzle out. Storms could be on the strong to severe side as they enter into our area with heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and large hail. Temperatures will reach upper 70s with cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be another dry night under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures hover in the low 70s by morning making for a mild start to the day. A warm front approaching the area by tomorrow morning will spark some rain chances early in the day.

EXTENDED: A warm front will move through Friday morning with some storms tracking along that boundary from the northwest to southeast early Friday. Storms will exit the area to the southeast by 1-2 PM, so we dry out for Sports Zone Football Friday with a warm night on tap. High temperatures Friday reach near 90. By kickoff for the high school football games, temperatures will still be hovering in the mid 80s. The heat will be locked in place through the weekend with high temperatures near 90 for Saturday and Sunday, with heat indices close to 100 degrees. Spotty storms also look possible Saturday and Sunday but Labor Day looks dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Watch ABC 17 News for the latest forecast and check back here for updates.