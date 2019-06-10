Picture perfect weather to start out the week

MONDAY: You may put the light jacket to good use this morning before we warm back up. Temperatures will start out the day in the low 60s with a steady breeze before rebounding into the middle 70s this afternoon accompanied by plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT: We'll keep clear conditions around which will allow us to cool off back into the middle 50s so keep that light jacket handy.

EXTENDED: Another beautiful day in store heading into Tuesday, with temperatures a degree or two warmer by the afternoon and keeping partly cloudy skies. Another cold front will drop south and move through Wednesday, bringing the return of rain to the forecast. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder with some of these storms Wednesday, but at this moment it doesn't appear to be anything stronger than that. This front will exit the area by Thursday, leaving us with a reinforcing shot of cooler air as temperatures stay in the 70s to close out the week.