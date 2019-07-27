Pleasant weather continues Sunday, Tracking Monday morning storms

Saturday July 27 Evening Weather Video

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: We'll continue to hold onto mostly clear skies throughout the morning Sunday but by afternoon we'll begin to see clouds increase. Winds will also be breezy at times tomorrow, sustained 8-12 mph, gusting out of the southwest up to 17 mph. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.