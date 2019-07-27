Pleasant weather continues Sunday, Tracking Monday morning storms
TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: We'll continue to hold onto mostly clear skies throughout the morning Sunday but by afternoon we'll begin to see clouds increase. Winds will also be breezy at times tomorrow, sustained 8-12 mph, gusting out of the southwest up to 17 mph. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
EXTENDED: A cold front arrives late Sunday and early Monday morning bring a chance at showers and storm for the Monday AM commute. Severe weather doesn't look like it will be a problem, but gusty winds and heavy rainfall are possible to start off the work week. Another chance of showers and storms arrives Wednesday. The rest of the week looks mostly dry, with temperatures near average.