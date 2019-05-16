Potentially record breaking heat through tomorrow

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s. It will be breezy with gusts out of the southeast at 25 mph. With a high close to 90 we could break a record high in Columbia.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows fall into the mid 60s with southwesterly winds up to 13 mph keeping us warm through the night.

EXTENDED: The warm weather sticks around into Friday as highs climb into the upper 80s once again. The upper level pattern takes a dive to our west this weekend, setting the central U.S. up for severe weather through the weekend. There could be strong storms across Mid-Missouri over the weekend as well. If storms move in on Saturday afternoon and evening, there is a good possibility we will see isolated to scattered severe storms. If storms hold off until early Sunday morning, the severe threat will be east of Mid-MO and we'll have heavy rain showers into the afternoon. Stay with ABC 17 Stormtrack as the weekend approaches.