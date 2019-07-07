Pure summer weather in control across Mid-MO
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will remain in place over, lows in the low 70s. It will remain a tad muggy.
SUNDAY: Following Saturday's weak cold front temperatures will ease off a few degrees into the afternoon. However, dew points will remain elevated which will keep us pretty muggy into the afternoon hours. Rain chances are very slim but a brief shower or storm in the afternoon can't be ruled out. Highs top out near 86.
EXTENDED: More storms are possible to start out the work week as another surge of more humid air takes over. Highs each day will stay stuck in the upper 80s. A stronger cold front looks to bust through late Wednesday and that could lead to another round of cooler temps, think low to mid 80s and lower dew points. It will likely feel a bit more comfortable to be out and about closing out the work week.