SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Daily Forecast

Pure summer weather in control across Mid-MO

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2019 04:54 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 09:16 PM CDT


TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will remain in place over, lows in the low 70s. It will remain a tad muggy.

SUNDAY: Following Saturday's weak cold front temperatures will ease off a few degrees into the afternoon. However, dew points will remain elevated which will keep us pretty muggy into the afternoon hours. Rain chances are very slim but a brief shower or storm in the afternoon can't be ruled out. Highs top out near 86.

EXTENDED: More storms are possible to start out the work week as another surge of more humid air takes over. Highs each day will stay stuck in the upper 80s. A stronger cold front looks to bust through late Wednesday and that could lead to another round of cooler temps, think low to mid 80s and lower dew points. It will likely feel a bit more comfortable to be out and about closing out the work week.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday July 8 2019 Evening Weather video

    Monday July 8 2019 Evening Weather video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos