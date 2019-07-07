Pure summer weather in control across Mid-MO

Saturday July 6 Evening Weather Video

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will remain in place over, lows in the low 70s. It will remain a tad muggy.

SUNDAY: Following Saturday's weak cold front temperatures will ease off a few degrees into the afternoon. However, dew points will remain elevated which will keep us pretty muggy into the afternoon hours. Rain chances are very slim but a brief shower or storm in the afternoon can't be ruled out. Highs top out near 86.