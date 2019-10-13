Putting the Sun in 'Sun'day!

Sunshine is Here to Stay

SUNDAY: Staying bright, sunny and seasonal for your Sunday with a high’s in the mid-60’s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies carry us through the overnight hours with a low around 40 degrees.

EXTENDED: Heading into the work week you can expect the sunny and seasonal conditions to continue but Monday night into Tuesday morning we will see the stalled stationary front (over us now) push to the south and that brings shower and thunderstorm possibilities back into the forecast. These chances remain low and the thunderstorms look weak at this point. After that we will return to the clear and mild conditions all the way until the end of the work week.