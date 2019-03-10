Quiet and cool Sunday, rain returns Tuesday

TODAY: We will remain quiet with partly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s. West to northwesterly winds at 15 mph will decrease to under 10 mph this afternoon.

TONIGHT: We'll drop into the upper 20s by Monday morning under partly cloudy skies and light northerly winds under 5 mph.

EXTENDED: The work week will start off quiet with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures Monday, reaching near 50 in the afternoon. Moisture returns Tuesday ahead of another developing storm system which will impact the region for the middle of the week. Showers will increase Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. Showers taper off Tuesday night and winds will increase from the south, gusting to 30 mph Wednesday, pumping warmer air into Mid-Missouri. It will be warmer and windy Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s with showers and t-storms likely. As a strong storm system passes to our north Wednesday night, winds will increase with strong wind gusts over 40 mph Thursday from the west. As winds shift to the northwest, cooler air will move in and we'll drop back into the lower 40s for highs Friday.

Stick with ABC 17 News On Air and Online as the weather continues to rock central Missouri into the week.