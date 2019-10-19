Quiet, cool night in store tonight

A lot of things to track Sunday

TONIGHT: We'll see this cloud cover start to filter out, helping us cool off a few degrees more. With some cooler temperatures and more moisture in the air from light rain earlier today, we'll see some patchy fog developing by tomorrow morning.

SUNDAY: That fog will eventually lift closer toward 10 AM, bringing the return of some short-lived sunshine. Temperatures will make it into the upper 60s, some of us making a run toward 70, with a breezy day unfolding.