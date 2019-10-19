Quiet, cool night in store tonight
TONIGHT: We'll see this cloud cover start to filter out, helping us cool off a few degrees more. With some cooler temperatures and more moisture in the air from light rain earlier today, we'll see some patchy fog developing by tomorrow morning.
SUNDAY: That fog will eventually lift closer toward 10 AM, bringing the return of some short-lived sunshine. Temperatures will make it into the upper 60s, some of us making a run toward 70, with a breezy day unfolding.
EXTENDED: Showers and storms return to the area later in the evening on Sunday. While a few rumbles of thunder can be expected late Sunday night into the early hours of Monday, nothing severe is expected at this moment. Most of this rain should move out of the area toward the afternoon on Monday, with highs reaching the low to mid 60s. We'll be cooler on Tuesday with temperatures only managing the upper 50s, but rebounding back into the middle 60s Wednesday. Our next storm system looks to move in toward the end of the week.