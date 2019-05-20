SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Daily Forecast

Quiet weather today, Severe weather threat Tuesday afternoon

Posted: May 20, 2019 04:26 AM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 04:26 AM CDT

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs reach the upper 60s with winds shifting to the north. Rain approaches the area after midnight.

TONIGHT: Widespread rain and storms will develop across Mid-Missouri tonight bringing lightning, thunder and heavy rainfall to the region. Low drop down into the mid 50s.

EXTENDED: Overnight storms into Tuesday morning look to end by 9am. This will lead to skies partially clearing Tuesday afternoon. Into the evening, a line of strong to severe storms will crash through the region. 60-70 mph winds, hail and tornadoes are possible after 3pm, with the severe storm threat exiting by 9pm. The pattern looks to remain stormy through the end of the week, we'll continue to track the flooding threats. 

