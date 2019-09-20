Rain chances finally return to Mid-Missouri

Showers and storms likely this weekend

FRIDAY: We'll stay sunny long enough to warm up into the upper 80s this afternoon before rain chances move in. Showers will be scattered in nature and possible any time after 3PM.

TONIGHT: The hit-and-miss nature of this rain looks to continue into the overnight hours. Things will likely dwindle in coverage, but still remain possible late tonight as lows fall to near 70 again.