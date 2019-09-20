Rain chances finally return to Mid-Missouri
FRIDAY: We'll stay sunny long enough to warm up into the upper 80s this afternoon before rain chances move in. Showers will be scattered in nature and possible any time after 3PM.
TONIGHT: The hit-and-miss nature of this rain looks to continue into the overnight hours. Things will likely dwindle in coverage, but still remain possible late tonight as lows fall to near 70 again.
EXTENDED: While rain is possible to start out the day Saturday, the better coverage for showers and thunderstorms will move in with a cold front expected to slide in Saturday afternoon. North of I-70 should expect the rain to be more persistent into at least the first part of Sunday, while further south and east will be more scattered throughout the weekend. Heavy rain between 1-3” will be possible, and a few strong gusts can't be ruled out late Saturday night. Rain tapers off into Monday, but the cooler weather sticks around to start out the week. Temperatures remain in the low 80s with rain chances returning toward the middle of the workweek.