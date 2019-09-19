Rain chances increasing going forward
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers or storms. Highs near 90, heat index in the mid-upper 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear overnight with lows falling to near 70 once again.
EXTENDED: Our upper-level ridge will move east by Friday, bringing a few disturbances in from the southwest. Showers and storms will be possible by late afternoon/evening on Friday. With the moisture left over from Imelda moving north at the same time, things could time up where we see some heavy rain this weekend. This is a very fluid situation, so be sure to keep an eye on the forecast this weekend. Temperatures will at least be cooler, only topping out in the low 80s with plenty of cloud cover to go around. Active weather looks to be sticking around into the early portion of next week.