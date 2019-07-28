Rain chances loom as we warm up once again

SUNDAY: We're waking up to mostly clear skies this morning but toward this afternoon, clouds will be on the increase. Things will be breezy at times, especially this afternoon as temperatures reach the upper 80s to near 90.

TONIGHT: We will remain dry in the early evening hours, but rain chances increase around midnight as a line of showers and storms moves in from the northwest. Expect a few rumbles of thunder into the early morning hours of Monday along with brief heavy rain, but that's about it.