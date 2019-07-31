Rain chances will dot the next few days
WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog this morning is possible followed by patchy afternoon clouds. A few showers could make it as far east as HWY 63, but the better chance looks focused toward the west. Highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Rain chances will flare up again in our western counties overnight. Lows drop into the middle 60s.
EXTENDED: We stay on the eastern flank of upper-level high pressure, meaning several disturbances could move in from the north each day through the weekend. Right now the storm track looks to be just to our west, giving western Missouri and eastern Kansas a bulk of the rain into the first half of the weekend. If the track wavers, we could see more than 1" in Mid-Missouri through Saturday. Rain chances are most likely Wednesday night into Thursday, then again Thursday night into Friday. Highs remain cooler than normal in the lower 80s.