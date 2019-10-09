Rain could return as soon as this afternoon
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. We could see some afternoon showers move in after 2 PM. Highs will make it into the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Those rain chances stick around into the overnight, increasing toward daybreak. Plenty of cloud cover will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 50s tonight.
EXTENDED: A strong front moves in on Thursday, bringing a more widespread chance for showers and storms. We'll likely be seeing those rain chances off and on throughout the day and into Friday, with a chance some are strong Thursday afternoon and evening. The better chance of those will be west in the viewing area with gusty winds and some large hail the primary threats. But it looks like more of us will get a good soaking rain with 1-2” possible by the time these move out Friday evening. Then we cool down with our first frost and potentially hard freeze of the season possible Saturday morning, with the coldest temperatures north of I-70. Saturday afternoon will be cool with wind keeping up and highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s, with some calmer and warmer weather in store on Sunday with highs in the 60s.