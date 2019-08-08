SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Rain for some, not for all on Thursday

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 04:52 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:46 PM CDT

Rain chances stay south on Friday

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible south of I-70 throughout the day today. For the rest of mid-Missouri expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Spot storms are possible near HWY 50 overnight. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

EXTENDED: Weak surface high pressure tries to build in Friday into Saturday, keeping most areas dry with the exception of the southern half of the state. By Sunday, another upper level disturbance could bring more rain, and the pattern stays active into next week with rain chances through mid-week. Temperatures stay in the mid-upper 80s through the next 7 days. 

  • Hottest weather in over a year possible Monday

