Rain may affect your Monday morning commute

Sunday July 28 Evening Weather Video

TONIGHT: Clouds continue to increase overnight. Temperatures falls into the low 70s. Storms are possible after 3am.

MONDAY: Have the umbrella handy out the door tomorrow morning. Showers and storms look to arrive along HWY 63 through 5 & 6am... most of the storms will exit east out of the viewing area by 9am. A spotty afternoon storm can't be ruled out, but clearing skies will be the main feature tomorrow afternoon.