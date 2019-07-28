Rain may affect your Monday morning commute
TONIGHT: Clouds continue to increase overnight. Temperatures falls into the low 70s. Storms are possible after 3am.
MONDAY: Have the umbrella handy out the door tomorrow morning. Showers and storms look to arrive along HWY 63 through 5 & 6am... most of the storms will exit east out of the viewing area by 9am. A spotty afternoon storm can't be ruled out, but clearing skies will be the main feature tomorrow afternoon.
EXTENDED: Following the front Monday, Tuesday looks spectacular with partly cloudy skies, comfortable temperatures and lower humidities. There's a slight chance of rain Wednesday but higher totals look to remain further out west towards the Kansas City metro area. Temperatures for the rest of the week hold near average throughout the work week.