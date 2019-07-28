SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Daily Forecast

Rain may affect your Monday morning commute

By:

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 05:38 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 05:38 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Clouds continue to increase overnight. Temperatures falls into the low 70s. Storms are possible after 3am.

MONDAY: Have the umbrella handy out the door tomorrow morning. Showers and storms look to arrive along HWY 63 through 5 & 6am... most of the storms will exit east out of the viewing area by 9am. A spotty afternoon storm can't be ruled out, but clearing skies will be the main feature tomorrow afternoon.

EXTENDED: Following the front Monday, Tuesday looks spectacular with partly cloudy skies, comfortable temperatures and lower humidities. There's a slight chance of rain Wednesday but higher totals look to remain further out west towards the Kansas City metro area. Temperatures for the rest of the week hold near average throughout the work week.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Soggy start to Monday across Mid-Missouri

    Soggy start to Monday across Mid-Missouri

Recommended Stories

Top Videos