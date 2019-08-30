Rain moving back in this morning

Storms chances lingering into this morning

FRIDAY: Storms will stick with us through this morning. Some of these may be strong with heavy rain and some gusty winds the main threats, but with more stable air in place these will likely be weakening as they move in. With clouds hanging around during the afternoon, highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Rain will decrease in coverage, but the chance will persist into tonight. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid to upper 60s.