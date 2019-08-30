Rain moving back in this morning
FRIDAY: Storms will stick with us through this morning. Some of these may be strong with heavy rain and some gusty winds the main threats, but with more stable air in place these will likely be weakening as they move in. With clouds hanging around during the afternoon, highs in the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Rain will decrease in coverage, but the chance will persist into tonight. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid to upper 60s.
EXTENDED: Rain looks to linger into Saturday with highs returning to the lower 80s, and we begin to dry out Sunday into Monday to end the Labor Day weekend on a nice note. We begin to warm back up for the first week of September with highs into the upper 80s to around 90, but rain chances look low.