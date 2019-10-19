Rain Rain Go Away

SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Oct 19, 2019

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 07:32 AM CDT

SATURDAY: Rain possible through early evening hours. Highs near 60.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and then gradually clearing to become partly cloudy. Fog is expected into the early morning hours. Lows are going to be in the mid 40's.

EXTENDED: Sunday is beautiful and breezy with highs in the low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms arrive late, likely after 10PM, and continue into Monday morning. The middle of next week looks clear and dry until Thursday into Friday, and temperatures cool significantly by the end of next week.

