Rain Rain Go Away

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Light to Moderate Rain for Saturday

SATURDAY: Rain possible through early evening hours. Highs near 60.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and then gradually clearing to become partly cloudy. Fog is expected into the early morning hours. Lows are going to be in the mid 40's.

EXTENDED: Sunday is beautiful and breezy with highs in the low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms arrive late, likely after 10PM, and continue into Monday morning. The middle of next week looks clear and dry until Thursday into Friday, and temperatures cool significantly by the end of next week.