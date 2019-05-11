Rain returns today, no thunderstorms expected

Saturday May 11 Morning Weather Video

SATURDAY: Cool & raw October-like day across Mid-Missouri as thick cloud cover and widespread showers stretch across the region this morning. Temperatures will follow suit, bringing a fall-like chill back into the air-- we only make it to the upper 50s this afternoon. Rain starts to let up around 3pm.

TONIGHT: Another chilly evening on tap. Clouds stick around. We bottom out in the mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Spotty afternoon storms look likely into Mother's Day afternoon, it's warmer with highs in the mid-60s. Next week we'll see low rain chances and a low severe weather threat as the upper level wind pattern isn't as active. Highs by Monday and Tuesday rise back into the 70s with sunny skies and dry conditions.