Rain will try to dampen spirits this weekend
FRIDAY: We'll see more sunshine than yesterday, with highs topping out in the middle 60s under those partly cloudy skies.
TONIGHT: Cloud cover will be on the increase tonight, as overnight lows fall back into the low 50s.
EXTENDED: We're going to be tracking more rain chances into Saturday. Timing looks to favor the afternoon hours with a few rumbles of thunder possible as well. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s with southerly winds ahead of this latest front. Rain looks to taper off by midnight, but we're tracking another disturbance that could move through behind the front, bringing rain chances back on Sunday. Best chance for that second round looks to be along and south of I-70 into Sunday afternoon. On the heels of what could be a soggy weekend, Monday through Wednesday look fantastic with highs in the 70s and the return of sunshine. Next rain chance moves in later in the week.