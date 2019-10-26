Rainy Saturday but Pretty Sunday Ahead of Colder Weather

SATURDAY: Slow moving rain showers associated with post tropical cyclone Olga are going to stick with us throughout our Saturday with those who live east of 63 getting the most rain. It will also be a bit cool outside making it the perfect weather to stay inside and watch a movie. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain moves out of the area by the late Saturday night hours and we start the night mostly cloudy but gradually clear overnight to partly cloudy. Lows are going to be around 40 degrees.

EXTENDED: Sunday is expected to be dry and mostly sunny with a rebound in temperatures putting us back in the mid to low 60s. This is going to be the warmest temperatures that we feel for a while since we are looking ahead to two separate systems that will move through the viewing area during the week that are associated with an arctic air mass, bringing us an early dose of winter. Lows during the coming week will stick below freezing for a few days straight, that along with the possibility for precipitation makes for some uncertainties. Timing is unclear with these two systems meaning that if they come during the overnight hours it is possible that snow/wintry precipitation could mix in with the possible rain. Even if we do see some snow from this system we are not going to have accumulation due to the ground temperature is still above freezing. If the systems push through in the daytime, that will alleviate some problems but that is something that the ABC17 Stormtrack team will be keeping a close eye on as this colder weather approaches.