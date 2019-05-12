Scattered storms for Mother's Day afternoon

MOTHER'S DAY: It will be a changeable day Sunday. We'll likely start the day off on the dry side with showers increasing from the west close to 9 AM. However, as low pressure tracks close to Mid-MO through the late-morning, more widespread activity looks to build in. A couple of thunderstorms can't be ruled out either in the afternoon-- those would likely remain along and south of HWY 50, let's think Lake of the Ozarks, east through Miller/Maries counties. We're not expecting severe weather. However, we should all figure to look out for quickly changing weather conditions through the afternoon tomorrow, especially if you have outdoor plans. Highs are limited, only topping out close to 60.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies remain through the majority of the night as temperatures dip back to a chilly 42 degrees for the low. Luckily the north wind calms as we head into the Monday morning commute.

EXTENDED: We're finally slowing things down this week and warming things back up. We can expect temperatures to trend upward as we head through the week. Highs by Monday and Tuesday rise back into the 70s with sunny skies and dry conditions. By Tuesday night spotty overnight storms look possible with another spotty chance for thunderstorms Wednesday. Highs by Wednesday will reach to near 80. For the rest of the week into the weekend conditions look dry and warm with highs back in the 80s!