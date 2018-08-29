Scattered storms overnight, cooler Wednesday

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and t-storms will increase after 11 PM from the north, slowly moving south and falling apart by morning. Heavy downpours & lightning can be expected overnight with these storms. Lows will drop to near 70 with south winds at 8-15 mph and gusty.

WEDNESDAY: Most showers will be south of I-70 for the morning commute and ending but new storms could pop up in the afternoon near I-44 as the cold front moves through southeastern Missouri. Temperatures will be cooler, reaching near 80 degrees with north winds at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED: An active weather pattern continues into the second half of this week with spot storms possible Thursday. Again, the heat will crank it up a notch for Friday and into the weekend with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s Friday and near 90 Saturday. A warm front will move through Friday morning with possibly some storms tracking along that boundary from the northwest to southeast early Friday. There is a spot storm chance Friday afternoon into early evening. Spotty storms also look possible Saturday and Sunday but Labor Day looks dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Watch ABC 17 News for the latest forecast and check back here for updates.