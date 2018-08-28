Severe storms possible this evening & overnight

TUESDAY: The heat and humidity continue. Sunshine will start the day and temperatures climb into the mid 90s, feeling like 100-104 with the humidity. Southerly winds of 10-15 mph will gust up to 25 mph at times. Clouds will build north of I-70 by late afternoon with a spot storm chance. Most areas will stay dry until the evening and overnight.

TONIGHT: With an approaching cold front moving south from northwester Missouri, a line of showers and thunderstorms will develop and push into our area, likely past 10 PM. With storms moving in, there is a chance of strong to severe storms with a marginal and slight risk of severe weather. This will bring the opportunity for damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. However, quickly through the night storms will lose energy to maintain severe strength. The line of storms is expected to weaken as it moves south of I-70. Heavy downpours & lightning can be expected overnight.