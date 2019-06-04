Showers and storms expected later today, with some strong possible

TUESDAY: We're tracking an initial batch of storms rolling out of the plains this morning. Those will fall apart as they move into the viewing area but could give us a clue as to where to expect storms to reignite this afternoon. Any storms that go up later today will have to be watched for the potential to become severe, with damaging straight-line winds and some spotty large hail the main threats. A brief spin-up tornado along this front lifting through the area isn't out of the question either.

TONIGHT: If storms develop this afternoon and evening, they could persist until about midnight, before decreasing in intensity and leaving the viewing area. We'll keep mostly cloudy skies, and lows will only drop into the upper 60s.

EXTENDED: Several surface and upper-level features will make flooding problems worse this week with rain chances increasing each day. A cold front will drop in from the north on Wednesday, triggering scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Depending on how the atmosphere recovers, we could see another round of strong storms with this front. By late week, an area of low pressure will deepen across the Plains and head in our direction, along with tropical moisture pumping in from the south. Both of these systems will make rainfall amounts shoot up again by the weekend with 3-5" expected across Mid-Missouri over the next 7 days.