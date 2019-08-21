Showers and storms moving back in today

WEDNESDAY: Rain moves in early and will be off and on throughout the day.

Heavy rain at times could cause some localized flooding problems if storms set up overhead of a particular spot. We'll be getting warm in spots where we can hold off the rain, into the middle 80s to near 90. Severe threat looks limited.

TONIGHT: Rain continues into tonight with heavy rainfall still possible. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.