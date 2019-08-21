Showers and storms moving back in today
WEDNESDAY: Rain moves in early and will be off and on throughout the day.
Heavy rain at times could cause some localized flooding problems if storms set up overhead of a particular spot. We'll be getting warm in spots where we can hold off the rain, into the middle 80s to near 90. Severe threat looks limited.
TONIGHT: Rain continues into tonight with heavy rainfall still possible. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.
EXTENDED: Depending on where Wednesday's cold front stalls, we could see more storms on Thursday, especially south of I-70. High pressure tries to build to our north Friday and into the weekend, trimming down our rain chances and bringing in some cooler air with highs in the low 80s. By the end of the weekend, we begin to warm up with a warm front moving through Mid-Missouri late on Sunday. Temperatures climb back into the upper 80s to around 90 early next week with humidity returning.