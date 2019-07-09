Showers and storms moving in Tuesday

TUESDAY: We'll be tracking some showers and storms moving in this morning, but it doesn't look like everyone's commute will be impacted, as these will be isolated to scattered in coverage. A warm front will lift through the area throughout the day, keeping rain chances into the afternoon as temperatures reach back into the upper 80s with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Rain chances will stick around tonight but will remain hit and miss in nature. Overnight lows only manage to cool off into the low to mid 70s.