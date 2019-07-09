Showers and storms moving in Tuesday
TUESDAY: We'll be tracking some showers and storms moving in this morning, but it doesn't look like everyone's commute will be impacted, as these will be isolated to scattered in coverage. A warm front will lift through the area throughout the day, keeping rain chances into the afternoon as temperatures reach back into the upper 80s with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.
TONIGHT: Rain chances will stick around tonight but will remain hit and miss in nature. Overnight lows only manage to cool off into the low to mid 70s.
EXTENDED: This warm front bringing the return of heat and humidity, will also set the stage for another round of storms in the afternoon as another frontal boundary slides through. Some of those storms could be strong with isolated large hail and gusty winds along with brief heavy rain. Skies clear out into Wednesday evening, leaving us less humid and a touch cooler to end the week. The weekend remains dry, but we'll be watching the potential for a tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico that could bring moisture to the Missouri Valley early next week.