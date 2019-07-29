Showers and storms push back in this morning

MONDAY: You'll want that umbrella heading out the door this morning, as showers and a few rumbles of thunder are going to be pushing through the area. The broken line of showers and storms will be oriented from northeast to southwest as it slides into Boone and Cole counties around 5-7 this morning, eventually making it to I-44 by 8-10. A spotty afternoon storm may redevelop, but clearing skies will be the story for most of us as temperatures still make it into the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies as lows drop back into the middle 60s.