Showers moving through the area this morning
SUNDAY: Showers will be hanging around the area this morning, especially east of HWY 63. Those will be moving off to the east throughout the morning, clearing the area by midday. Behind these showers, clouds will stay in Mid-Missouri, and temperatures will be cooling slightly, into the upper 40s by this afternoon, with a breeze out of the west around 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Clouds will briefly filter out of the area overnight, before building back in place by the morning hours on Monday. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s, leading to a chilly start to the workweek.
EXTENDED: We're continuing to track another round of rain for Monday afternoon. Winds will turn out of the south as another front approaches the region, getting temperatures back into the middle 50s Monday before the rain arrives. This system exits quickly overnight, but mostly cloudy skies will linger into Tuesday. Sunshine returns on Wednesday as temperatures remain cool for this time of year, topping out in the low 50s. It is starting to look like we'll get our first bout of winter-like temperatures moving in by the end of the week, with another round of precipitation Wednesday night and lasting into Thursday. We'll be tracking this system over the coming days to see if this precipitation can mingle with the cold air. However, the amount of precipitation and strength of the cold air have yet to be determined. Tune in to ABC 17 News on-air and online for the latest forecast updates.