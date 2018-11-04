Showers moving through the area this morning

SUNDAY: Showers will be hanging around the area this morning, especially east of HWY 63. Those will be moving off to the east throughout the morning, clearing the area by midday. Behind these showers, clouds will stay in Mid-Missouri, and temperatures will be cooling slightly, into the upper 40s by this afternoon, with a breeze out of the west around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will briefly filter out of the area overnight, before building back in place by the morning hours on Monday. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s, leading to a chilly start to the workweek.