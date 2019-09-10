Similar day of heat and humidity
TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs reaching toward 90 once again. Heat indices will be in the upper 90s once again this afternoon so remember to stay hydrated throughout the day. We could pick up some more isolated storms this afternoon with the best chance in the 3-6 window.
TONIGHT: Winds remain out of the south, keeping temperatures from getting much below the low 70s.
EXTENDED: We'll do this all again heading into tomorrow and Thursday, with afternoon highs stretching into the 90 degree range. A cold front looks to put an end to this Thursday night while bringing rain chances overnight into Friday morning. Any lingering rain should move out by Friday evening, just in time for football with cooler air settling back in with highs Friday and Saturday in the low 80s.