Slight rain chances into the weekend

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs only reaching the low to mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Clouds return in advance of our next disturbance that will bring light rain showers by tomorrow morning. Most of the night stays dry as temperatures dip into the uppper 40s. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

EXTENDED: Spotty showers increase Saturday morning with light rainfall possible through the day. Temperatures remain in the low 60s Saturday with cloud cover decreasing into Sunday. Sunday will be warmer with clouds exiting and more sunshine in the afternoon. Next week we'll see low rain chances and a low severe weather threat as the upper level wind pattern isn't as active. Highs by Monday and Tuesday rise back into the 70s with sunny skies and dry conditions.