SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Daily Forecast

Slightly warmer today, but still pleasant

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 03:08 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 03:12 AM CDT

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer, highs in the low to mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, winds out of the south will help keep temperatures in the upper 60s overnight.

EXTENDED: A warm front lifting through the area later today will shift winds back to the south into Friday. No precipitation is expected with the front, but we'll be warmer on Friday with highs in the upper 80s. The weekend starts off great with beautiful weather for the Mizzou home football opener, but rain returns overnight Saturday into Sunday. Most of the rain will be along and north of I-70, and move out by mid-late afternoon. We'll start warming up on the other side of the weekend, with highs looking to reach toward the upper 80s again.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Fall like night leads to end of the week warmup

    Fall like night leads to end of the week warmup

Recommended Stories

Top Videos