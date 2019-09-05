Slightly warmer today, but still pleasant
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer, highs in the low to mid-80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, winds out of the south will help keep temperatures in the upper 60s overnight.
EXTENDED: A warm front lifting through the area later today will shift winds back to the south into Friday. No precipitation is expected with the front, but we'll be warmer on Friday with highs in the upper 80s. The weekend starts off great with beautiful weather for the Mizzou home football opener, but rain returns overnight Saturday into Sunday. Most of the rain will be along and north of I-70, and move out by mid-late afternoon. We'll start warming up on the other side of the weekend, with highs looking to reach toward the upper 80s again.