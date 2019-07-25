Slow but sure warming trend into the weekend continues

Spot showers possible west this evening

THURSDAY: Partly sunny spot showers west of HWY 63 after 6pm. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Clouds will clear throughout the day. Highs will reach in the mid-to-upper 80s with humidity creeping up.

EXTENDED: The weekend looks mostly dry as temperatures continue to creep up. Expect low 90s Saturday and Sunday with a return to a muggy atmosphere. It won't be nearly as oppressive as what we experienced last weekend, though-- Just classic July heat!