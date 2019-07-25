SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Slow but sure warming trend into the weekend continues

By:

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 04:45 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:49 PM CDT

THURSDAY: Partly sunny spot showers west of HWY 63 after 6pm. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Clouds will clear throughout the day. Highs will reach in the mid-to-upper 80s with humidity creeping up.

EXTENDED: The weekend looks mostly dry as temperatures continue to creep up. Expect low 90s Saturday and Sunday with a return to a muggy atmosphere. It won't be nearly as oppressive as what we experienced last weekend, though-- Just classic July heat!

  • Rain chances could be sliding east

