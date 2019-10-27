SUNDAY: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10 AM. Be sure to drive slow and use your headlights in fog. Once that lifts skies will clear out and we will have sunny and warm conditions with our high in the mid 60's. Make sure to soak up the warmth and sunshine because we are gearing up for a cold snap at the beginning of the work week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Expect increasing cloud cover overnight with low's around 40 degrees.

EXTENDED: A powerful cold front is going to move through Monday dropping our temperatures to well below average for this time of year. Along with that cold front comes some rain chances which may have a few wet snowflakes associated with it on Monday night. We continue to slide downhill with our temperatures into the middle of the week with highs only reaching the mid to low 40's. Another system will move through the region on Wednesday which could also produce a few wet snowflakes along with some rain. This system will last all the way through Thursday which will bring uncomfortably cold temperatures and gusty winds for Halloween. Unfortunately it will likely feel like the 20's during trick or treating hours so a heavy winter coat is something that will be needed when sending the kids out to go trick or treating.