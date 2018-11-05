Soggy start to the week, with cooler air on its way

MONDAY: After a dry start to the early part of the day, an area of rainfall will progress out of eastern Kansas through 7am. This will bring western portions of Mid-Missouri rainfall by 8am. Widespread rain filters in by 10 AM, lasting through 2 or 3 pm. Most scattered rain chances continue into the evening rush, but we show a dry trend into tonight.

TONIGHT: After 5 PM showers will push to the east of the area with some clouds hanging around through the early part of the night. Through the overnight hours clouds will break up as lows drop towards 40 degrees. Southwest winds will shift out of the west up to 10 mph.

EXTENDED: Election day looks to remain mostly dry, with partly sunny skies and cool. The latest data is picking up on a weak piece of energy tracking through later in the evening that could bring a couple rain showers late in the day, mainly north of I-70. Beyond that, things get interesting. Poring over the data show a fairly strong disparity between how much moisture accompanies a strong cold front that arrives Thursday. By Thursday afternoon we could see a system moving in from the west that will bring us a rain/snow mix. Rain showers will be more likely south of I-70, with a few snowflakes possible in our northern counties through the second half of Thursday. If we see snow arrive in mid-Missouri, it's too far out to tell accumulation, but it likely won't be much, especially with warmer ground temperatures. What's much more clear at this time is that MUCH colder air tracks in Friday, into the weekend. Day time highs will be in the 30s, with nighttime lows approaching the lower 20s.