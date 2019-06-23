Soggy weekend looks to continue

SUNDAY: Showers and storms will be a part of our Sunday, posing a couple of different problems. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with the threat of more damaging winds and some large hail once again the main threats. We are also at the point of seeing too much rain, so flash flooding will be a concern under any efficient rain-producing storms. Finally, rivers are not going to take this weekend's rain well, with a return to major flood stage likely along the Missouri this week. The good news is temperatures will stay fairly mild, only topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: This front will begin pushing drier air into the region starting tonight, but those shower chances will stick around as temperatures fall back into the middle 60s.