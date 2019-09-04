Spectacular weather moving in today
WEDNESDAY: Cooler weather is moving in this morning from the north behind this cold front. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 70s this afternoon despite plenty of sunshine this afternoon.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 50s for most of us overnight.
EXTENDED: Get used to this quiet weather, because it looks like it will stick around Thursday and Friday, with temperatures warming up slightly into the mid to upper 80s on Friday. We're tracking our next chance of rain this weekend, but at this moment the Mizzou home opener looks dry. Rain looks to move in Saturday night and stick around into Sunday, keeping us relatively cool this weekend.