Daily Forecast

Spot shower chance this evening, Chance for shower this weekend

By:

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 12:14 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:52 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms look to dry up after 10pm this evening. Mostly cloudy skies will take us into Friday morning. 

FRIDAY: After a cloudy start to the day, skies will start to clear into the late morning and early afternoon. High temperatures top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. A spot shower or storm can't be ruled out by much of the day looks dry.

EXTENDED: A weak upper level disturbance will ride through mid-Missouri this weekend brings a chance at a couple showers Saturday evening into Sunday morning, but in general, the weekend looks dry. A cold front Monday looks to bring another chance at rain and storms. Long range data continues to indicate the first step-down into fall late next week. Highs could be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

