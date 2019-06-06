Spotty rain chances into the weekend, Monitoring flooding issues

Thursday June 6 Morning Weather Video

THURSDAY: Spotty showers have popped across Mid-Missouri this morning but for the most part those will be drying out through the morning. Some spotty showers, especially south of I-70, look possible this afternoon, but the heaviest of the rainfall looks to be closer towards the Arkansas border. Temps rise into the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Widely scattered showers and a rumble of thunder are possible through the evening... again the main spots for that will be south of I-70. Temps bottom out in the mid 60s.