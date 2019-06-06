Spotty rain chances into the weekend, Monitoring flooding issues
THURSDAY: Spotty showers have popped across Mid-Missouri this morning but for the most part those will be drying out through the morning. Some spotty showers, especially south of I-70, look possible this afternoon, but the heaviest of the rainfall looks to be closer towards the Arkansas border. Temps rise into the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Widely scattered showers and a rumble of thunder are possible through the evening... again the main spots for that will be south of I-70. Temps bottom out in the mid 60s.
EXTENDED: Fortunately, the tropical moisture we've been eyeing all week seems like it's got less punch than previously forecast. That should keep the bulk of the heaviest precipitation south of Mid-Missouri over the next couple of days. However, some isolated storms are possible, Friday and into the weekend but we're not seeing anything in terms of a washout, or even severe storms... so that's all good news! Could have been a much different story if this storm had a stronger push northward. Flooding conditions look to start to improve late this weekend as we finally get an extended period of dry time next week.