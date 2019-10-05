SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Spotty showers Sunday, Gorgeous to start the work week

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows near 49.

SUNDAY: After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon with clouds on the increase. Through the late morning and early afternoon, a few spotty showers are possible. We likely won't see the intensity of rainfall like today, but the timing and brevity look fairly similar.

EXTENDED: The work week starts out stellar as temperatures will hold near 70 degrees with lots of sun through Wednesday. A cold front will race towards the regions Thursday bringing a chance at rain and thunderstorms, followed by the coldest air we've seen since the spring. Lows may fall into the upper 30s-- folks who have gardens/plants outdoors may want to start thinking about taking precautions for later in the week.

